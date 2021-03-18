Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry leaves of sugarcane Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 8:48 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-180321 FAISALABAD: March 18 - An elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry leaves of sugarcane. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ A street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court RoadA view of tractor trolley on the way overloaded with sugarcane at Sargodha Road BypassFarmers spreading the remains of sugarcane crop for drying in their field