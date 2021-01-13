An elderly cobbler busy in repairing shoe of customer at Pakistan Chowk in Provincial Capital
APP49-130121 KARACHI: January 13  An elderly cobbler busy in repairing shoe of customer at Pakistan Chowk in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi
APP49-130121

ALSO READ  A cobbler busy in repairing shoes at his roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR