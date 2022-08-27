PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An elder person crossing flood water to reach the safe area at Taunsa Sharif Basti Naarri Sat, 27 Aug 2022, 5:16 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP29-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: August 27 - An elder person crossing flood water to reach the safe area at Taunsa Sharif Basti Naarri. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP29-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: APP30-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: August 27 – Flood affected people shift to safe areas from flood hit areas by the advice of District Govt of DG Khan at Taunsa Sharif, Basti Naarri. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP31-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: August 27 – A flood affected youngster collecting his books while shifting to a safe area at Taunsa Sharif, Basti Naarri. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP32-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: August 27 – A view of a house ruined by flood water at flood hit area of Taunsa Sharif at Basti Naarri. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP33-270822 DERA GHAZI KHAN: August 27 – A flood affected family sits in a safe area from flood water at flood hit area of Taunsa Sharif at Basti Naarri. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri