Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-171220 SARGODHA: December 17 An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP Photo by Hassan Mahmood APP27-171220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the city An attractive view sunset in the federal capital