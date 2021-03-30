Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 8:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-300321 KARACHI: March 30 - An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP37-300321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of sunset over the skies of city An attractive view of sunset over the skies of city A beautiful view of sunset over the skies of the city during evening time