Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-210121 ISLAMABAD: January 21 An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor selling seasonal fruit oranges in Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital Visitors enjoying boat ride in Rawal Lake during bright sunny day in Federal Capital