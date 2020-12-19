Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies at Fatima Jinnah Park PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies at Fatima Jinnah Park Sat, 19 Dec 2020, 6:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-191220 ISLAMABAD: December 19 - An attractive view of sunset over the skies at Fatima Jinnah Park. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP20-191220 ALSO READ An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city