Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside to...PhotosFeature PhotosAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside to mark the spring season in Federal Capital Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 6:29 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-180221 ISLAMABAD: February 18 An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside to mark the spring season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ A person feeding parrots in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of people visit at Lake View Point in Federal Capital while wearing facemask to follow the SOPs for COVID-19A woman enjoying horse ride at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalWomen enjoying ride on decorated camel at Lake View Point in Federal Capital