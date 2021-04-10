An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital
APP01-100421 ISLAMABAD: April 10  An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP02-100421
ISLAMABAD: April 10  An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in paint underpass at G-6 sector in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR