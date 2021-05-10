Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive view of lights reflection of street lights and vehicles break... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An attractive view of lights reflection of street lights and vehicles break lights on Expressway during rain that experienced the Federal Capital Mon, 10 May 2021, 11:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-100521 ISLAMABAD: May 10 – A view of rain water accumulated on road at Ghouri Town after heavy rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Abid Zia APP44-100521 APP45-100521 APP46-100521 ALSO READ An attractive and eye catching view of Katpana Desert Lake to attract the visitors in the area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view of Katpana Desert Lake to attract the visitors in the area An attractive and eye catching view of Chumik RCC Bridge along with Indus River near Sarfaranga Cold Desert A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and vehicles under No Parking sign at 6th Road creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs... Paid Advertisements