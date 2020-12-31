An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital
APP39-311220 ISLAMABAD: December 31  An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP39-311220

ALSO READ  An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR