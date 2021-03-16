Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming at Pakistan Monument to...PhotosFeature PhotosAn attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming at Pakistan Monument to mark spring season in Federal Capital Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 6:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-160321 ISLAMABAD: March 16 An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming at Pakistan Monument to mark spring season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP23-160321ALSO READ People enjoying horse ride while visiting Pakistan Monument in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople enjoying horse ride while visiting Pakistan Monument in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at National Press Club to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal Capital