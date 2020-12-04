An attractive view of boat rowing by youngsters at sea shore near Natty Jetty, Karachi Port area
APP30-041220 KARACHI: December 04 - An attractive view of boat rowing by youngsters at sea shore near Natty Jetty, Karachi Port area. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP30-041220

ALSO READ  An attractive view of boat rowing by youngsters at sea shore near Natty Jetty, Karachi Port area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR