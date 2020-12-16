An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone
APP17-161220 NAGAR: December 16 - An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP17-161220

ALSO READ  An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR