Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of the city in autumn PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of the city in autumn Sun, 6 Dec 2020, 6:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-061220 GILGIT: December 06 - An attractive and eye catching view of the city in autumn. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP17-061220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of thick clouds hovering over the skies of city An attractive view of a rain drops on the vehicles wind screen during rain LAHORE: September 25 An attractive view of sunset over the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari