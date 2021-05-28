Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of sunset time in the cityPhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of sunset time in the city Fri, 28 May 2021, 10:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-280521 GILGIT: May 28 - An attractive and eye catching view of sunset time in the city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriAPP56-280521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the mountains along with River Indus An attractive view of sunrise on Eid-ul-Firtr in the city An attractive view of Belind Lake, Shigar that attracts the visitors, this tourist spot is 45 minutes drive from Skardu main city Paid Advertisements