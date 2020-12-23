Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 5:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-231220 RAWALPINDI: December 23 An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP02-231220 ALSO READ An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset over the skies at Fatima Jinnah Park