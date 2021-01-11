Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of reflection of mountain and leafless... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An attractive and eye catching view of reflection of mountain and leafless tree’s after snow falling at City Park Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 10:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-110121 GILGIT: January 11 – An attractive and eye catching view of reflection of mountain and leafless tree's after snow falling at City Park. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP35-110121 ALSO READ Visitors throwing snow balls at each other along the roadside in hilly town RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Visitors throwing snow balls at each other along the roadside in hilly town An attractive and eye catching view of snow falling in the city at city park An attractive view of sunset in the Provincial Capital City