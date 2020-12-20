Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of Passu Cones. Passu is a... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of Passu Cones. Passu is a small village located in the Gilgit-Baltistan, situated along the Karakoram Highway in Upper Hunza, Passu is a popular tourist destination because of its easily accessible landscapes Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 6:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-201220 HUNZA: December 20 - An attractive and eye catching view of Passu Cones. Passu is a small village located in the Gilgit-Baltistan, situated along the Karakoram Highway in Upper Hunza, Passu is a popular tourist destination because of its easily accessible landscapes. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP09-201220 ALSO READ Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC HUNZA: December 17 – A view of Atta-Abad Lake in Gojal Valley, Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. The lake was created in January 2010 as... A view of Atta-Abad Lake in Gojal Valley, Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. The lake was created in January 2010 as a result of the...