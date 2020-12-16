Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of Nagar Valley and leafless trees... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of Nagar Valley and leafless trees as in the background view of snow covered mountain Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 7:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-161220 NAGAR: December 16 - An attractive and eye catching view of Nagar Valley and leafless trees as in the background view of snow covered mountain. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP16-161220 ALSO READ An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone An attractive and eye-catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain along with Nomal River at Karakoram Highway