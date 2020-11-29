An attractive and eye-catching view of light reflections during sunset over the skies of the city
APP27-291120 ISLAMABAD: November 29  An attractive and eye-catching view of light reflections during sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP27-291120

ALSO READ  An attractive and eye-catching view of light reflections during sunset over the skies of the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR