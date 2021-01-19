An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake
APP13-190121 HUNZA: January 19 - An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

ALSO READ  An attractive and eye catching view of sunset over the skies of city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR