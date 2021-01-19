Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-190121 HUNZA: January 19 - An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri ALSO READ School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake An attractive and eye catching view of snow covered area of City Park An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain after snow fall in the city