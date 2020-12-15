An attractive and eye-catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain along with Nomal River at Karakoram Highway

(1/2)

🇵🇰 🇬🇧

It was a pleasure to be at virtual conference of #PakUKEducationGateway providing considerable opportunities & solutions to enhance education sector of #Pakistan. @AsadQaiserPTI



#APPNews @PakistaninUK @ukinpakistan @TomDrewUK @MoIB_Official @NASpeakerPK