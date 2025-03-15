15.5 C
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov addresses the International Conference on 'The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International PEACE' organized by Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan with the collaboration of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Neutrality Status of Turkmenistan at a local hotel

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov addresses the International Conference on 'The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International PEACE' organized by Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan with the collaboration of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Neutrality Status of Turkmenistan at a local hotel
APP37-150325 ISLAMABAD: March 15 - Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov addresses the International Conference on ‘The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International PEACE’ organized by Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan with the collaboration of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Neutrality Status of Turkmenistan at a local hotel. APP/SMR/ABB
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov addresses the International Conference on 'The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International PEACE' organized by Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan with the collaboration of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Neutrality Status of Turkmenistan at a local hotel
