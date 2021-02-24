Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visiting Locust Research Center during his visit to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF
APP76-240221 FAISALABAD: February 24 - Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visiting Locust Research Center during his visit to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas through enhanced connectivity

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR