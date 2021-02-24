Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visiting Locust...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visiting Locust Research Center during his visit to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP76-240221 FAISALABAD: February 24 - Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visiting Locust Research Center during his visit to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas through enhanced connectivityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi addressing during meeting with Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and faculty...Pak-Yemen agri-academia ties should be strengthened: AmbassadorPakistan’s social media rules acting as safeguard against hybrid warfare