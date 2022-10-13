Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan
APP32-131022 ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan.APP/ABB/SSH
Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan
APP32-131022 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka) presenting replica of Buddha’s head to Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bhutan during his visit

Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka) presenting replica of Buddha’s head to Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign...

Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka) Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui meets with Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering during visit to Bhutan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka) Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui meets with Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering during visit to...

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Khan held discussions with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Khan held discussions with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Ambassador-designate of Libya Moamer Z. O. Abdalmotlab presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Ambassador-designate of Libya Moamer Z. O. Abdalmotlab presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador-designate of Spain Jose Antonia de Ory Peral presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassador-designate of Spain Jose Antonia de Ory Peral presenting his credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

High Commissioner-designate of Kenya Ms. Mary Nyambura Kamau presenting her credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

High Commissioner-designate of Kenya Ms. Mary Nyambura Kamau presenting her credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassadors designate of Germany, Spain, Belgium, Libya, Kenya and Ethiopia presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Ambassadors designate of Germany, Spain, Belgium, Libya, Kenya and Ethiopia presenting their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President receives credentials from envoys-designate of Germany, Spain, Belgium, Libya, Kenya & Ethiopia

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah giving away credentials to ASI lady police officer during 172th passing out parade at Police Training Center

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah giving away credentials to ASI lady police officer during 172th passing out parade at Police Training Center

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Khan met Dr. Paul Michael Taylor, Head of the Prestigious Smithsonian Institutes Asian Cultural History Program, who called on him at the Pakistan Embassy,Washington DC.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Khan met Dr. Paul Michael Taylor, Head of the Prestigious Smithsonian Institutes Asian Cultural History Program,...