Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan Thu, 13 Oct 2022, 7:36 PM

APP32-131022 ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka), Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan after presentation of credentials in Thimphu Bhutan.