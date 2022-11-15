Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, H.E. Alfred Grannas giving certificates during UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Inspire Pakistan, celebrated 30 years of the DAFI scholarship Program for refugees

APP38-151122 ISLAMABAD: November 15 - Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, H.E. Alfred Grannas giving certificates during UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Inspire Pakistan, celebrated 30 years of the DAFI scholarship Program for refugees. APP/ TZD/FHA
President Dr Arif Alvi in the presence of Punjab Governor, Balighur Rehman and Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Jah, giving away certificates to the tax collectors in the ceremony of Federal Tax Ombudsman at Governor House.

COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being received at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by senior officials of Egyptian Government, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt and officers of Pakistan Embassy in Egypt

A group photo with Assistant DIGP (Establishment) Zeeshan Siddiqui after distributed certificates among the officers upon completion of their 3-day special training course for the investigation officers of Karachi Police concluded on Friday at the School, Garden

Ambassador Aamir Khan speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China on “Necessity of ending the economic ,commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba –item 36”,in the GA Hall, United Nations in New York

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch presenting memento to the Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan Yerhan Kistafin who called on him at his office

Medical staff checking patients at free medical camp under the Agency of Anjuman Islamia at Jhang road

Ambassador of the United State of America to Pakistan, Mr Donald Blome calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E Tarek Mohamed Dahroug calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

German Ambassador pays maiden call on COAS

Group photo of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal with president of COPARIR Amna Munawar Awan, Chairman COPAIR Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, President IPRI Dr. Raza Muhammad and other participants on the occasion of the national dialogue organized under the auspices of Center of Pakistan and International Relations and Policy Research Institute regarding ''Elimination of Social and Economic Divides''

H.E Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

