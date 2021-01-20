All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office
APP01-200121 ISLAMABAD: January 20  All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office. APP photo by Saleem Rana

