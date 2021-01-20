Home Photos General Coverage Photos All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-200121 ISLAMABAD: January 20 All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Interior ministry sets up a control room to monitor PDM protest outside ECP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India to submit at Indian High Commission Change of disputed region’s demography a war crime: AJK President. Jodhpur killings: ‘Pakistan not to inch back in seeking justice for 11 Hindu nationals’