APP09-180321 ISLAMABAD: March 18 - All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP10-180321ISLAMABAD: March 18 – All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) holding protest demonstration against Indian barbarism in Jammu Kashmir. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood