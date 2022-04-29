PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. Fri, 29 Apr 2022, 8:23 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP30-290422 LAHORE: April 29 - Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP30-290422 LAHORE: APP31-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP32-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP33-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry