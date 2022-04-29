Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP30-290422 LAHORE: April 29 - Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP30-290422 LAHORE:
Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP31-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP32-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP33-290422 LAHORE: April 29 – Al-Quds Rally is being organized as per the above schedule to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR