Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters
APP53-100321 RAWALPINDI: March 10 - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR