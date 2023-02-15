PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr. Amir Muqam addressing Chitral Tahafuz movement sit-in & hunger strike participants in front of National Press Club Wed, 15 Feb 2023, 12:35 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP45-140223 ISLAMABAD: February 14 - Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr. Amir Muqam addressing Chitral Tahafuz movement sit-in & hunger strike participants in front of National Press Club. APP/TZD/FHA APP45-140223 ISLAMABAD APP46-140223 ISLAMABAD