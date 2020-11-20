Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet
APP09-201120 ISLAMABAD: November 20 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. APP
APP09-201120

ALSO READ  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR