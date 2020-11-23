Home Photos General Coverage Photos Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a virtual meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to discuss the price trend of essential food items Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 6:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-231120 ISLAMABAD: November 23 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a virtual meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to discuss the price trend of essential food items. APP APP37-231120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing... Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing... Gov’t promoting ease of doing business with reforms in investment regime: Hafeez Shaikh