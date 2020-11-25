Home Photos General Coverage Photos Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh addressing the second segment of the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) through video link Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 11:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh addressing the second segment of the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) through video link. APP APP69-251120 ALSO READ Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the World Economic Forum's Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the World Economic Forum’s Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan Pakistan not to go for complete lockdown during 2nd wave of COVID-19, PM tells WEF PM to inaugurate WEF’s Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan on Wednesday