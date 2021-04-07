Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan addressing to business community at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
APP29-070421 MULTAN: April 07 - Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan addressing to business community at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR