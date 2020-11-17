Home Photos Feature Photos Additional Deputy Commissioner Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Chamber of Commerce Qaiser... PhotosFeature Photos Additional Deputy Commissioner Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Chamber of Commerce Qaiser Iqbal Baryar leading a rally in connection with Week of Rehmat-ul-Alamin (SAW) organized by the district administration Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 8:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-171120 SIALKOT: November 17 - Additional Deputy Commissioner Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Chamber of Commerce Qaiser Iqbal Baryar leading a rally in connection with Week of Rehmat-ul-Alamin (SAW) organized by the district administration. APP Photo by Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: November 09 President Chamber of Commerce Qaiser Baryar cutting cake to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Iqbal Manzal.... SIALKOT: November 08 President Chamber of commerce Qaiser Iqbal Baryar giving away winner trophies to Fazal Jilani during Golden Economic Triangle Cricket Festival... FAISALABAD:September 05 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri in a group photo with the president Chamber of Commerce and Industry...