Photos Additional Commissioner coordinator Fareed Ahmed Inaugurating Two-day Exhibition ‘Roshni Ka Safar’ in connection with Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Fri, 29 Jul 2022, 3:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram Additional Commissioner coordinator Fareed Ahmed & Director Council Mughees Bin Aziz Visiting the stalls of Two-day Exhibition ‘Roshni Ka Safar’ in connection with 75th Anniversary of Pakistan arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Two-day Exhibition ‘Roshni Ka Safar’ in connection with 75th Anniversary of Pakistan arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha