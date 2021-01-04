Home Photos General Coverage Photos Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan(MWM) protest against the killing of 11 workers... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan(MWM) protest against the killing of 11 workers of Shiite Hazara community outside at the Lahore Press club Mon, 4 Jan 2021, 7:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-040121 LAHORE: January 04 - Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan(MWM) protest against the killing of 11 workers of Shiite Hazara community outside at the Lahore Press club. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP38-040121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India in front of Indian High Commission Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown... Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown...