APP56-060121 LAHORE: January 06 - Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) protest against the killing of 11 workers of Shiite Hazara community outside at the Lahore Press club. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the...

Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi

A workers of Mutehda Labour Federation protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community outside press club