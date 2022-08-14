PhotosNational Photos Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisting national flag at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. Sun, 14 Aug 2022, 6:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP26-140822 KARACHI: August 14 - Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisting national flag at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP26-140822 KARACHI: APP27-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – KARACHI: August 14 – Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offering fateha at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP28-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – KARACHI: August 14 – Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP29-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – KARACHI: August 14 – Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP30-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a group photo with students of various schools at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP31-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a group photo with students of various schools at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP32-140822 KARACHI: August 14 – School children along with their teachers waving Pakistan flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP photo M Saeed Qureshi