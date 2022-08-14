Acting Governor Balochistan Muhammad Jan Jamali addressing the ceremony of 75th Independence Day at Governor House

Acting Governor Balochistan Muhammad Jan Jamali addressing the ceremony of 75th Independence Day at Governor House
APP104-140822 QUETTA: August 14 - Acting Governor Balochistan Muhammad Jan Jamali addressing the ceremony of 75th Independence Day at Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
Acting Governor Balochistan Muhammad Jan Jamali addressing the ceremony of 75th Independence Day at Governor House
APP104-140822 QUETTA:
Acting Governor Balochistan Muhammad Jan Jamali addressing the ceremony of 75th Independence Day at Governor House
APP105-140822 QUETTA: August 14 – Acting Governor Balochistan, Muhammad Jan Jamali hoists national flag to mark 75th Independence Day at Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club.

A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club.

Youngsters holding national flag in a rally to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in the city

Youngsters holding national flag in a rally to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in the city

Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism

Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism

Minister Information Gilgit-Baltistan Fateh Ullah Khan cutting a cake at Gilgit Press Club to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Minister Information Gilgit-Baltistan Fateh Ullah Khan cutting a cake at Gilgit Press Club to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan hoisting flag at Yadgar-e-Shohda to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan hoisting flag at Yadgar-e-Shohda to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Commissioner Abdul Rehman Memon and DIG Pir Syed Muhammad Shah hosting National flag ceremony at Hyderabad Secretariat during 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Commissioner Abdul Rehman Memon and DIG Pir Syed Muhammad Shah hosting National flag ceremony at Hyderabad Secretariat during 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

75TH Independence day of Pakistan being celebrated with zeal and patriotism

75TH Independence day of Pakistan being celebrated with zeal and patriotism

I don’t believe in generating controversy with any institution, says president

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing to the ceremony of soft launch of 11th Edition of Innovation and Excellence IDEAS 2022

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing to the ceremony of soft launch of 11th Edition of Innovation and Excellence IDEAS 2022

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Tanveer Hussain chairing a meeting during the Signing Ceremony with PTCL for Launch of Distance Learning Channel under PREP World Bank Project at Ministry

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Tanveer Hussain chairing a meeting during the Signing Ceremony with PTCL for Launch of Distance Learning Channel...

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah addresses a Press conference during the "Inauguration Ceremony of facilitation Desk" at Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah addresses a Press conference during the “Inauguration Ceremony of facilitation Desk” at Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah,cutting ribbon during the "Inauguration Ceremony of Facilitation Desk" at Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah,cutting ribbon during the “Inauguration Ceremony of Facilitation Desk” at Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat