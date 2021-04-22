Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from... PhotosFeature Photos A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from scorching hot weather Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 9:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-220421 LARKANA: April 22 A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from scorching hot weather. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP33-220421LARKANA: April 22 A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from scorching hot weather. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ A large number of motorcyclists taking refuge under the bridge at Zero Point to protect from heavy rain RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A woman showering water on head of a boy to get relief during hot weather in the city Woman busy in bathing her children with a water pipe to get relief from hot weather in the city A vendor frying traditional food stuff (Pakorey) outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan