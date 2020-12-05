A youngster collecting dry branches of tree's for the fire purpose in winter session near KIU
APP15-051220 GILGIT: December 05 - A youngster collecting dry branches of tree's for the fire purpose in winter session near KIU. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP15-051220

ALSO READ  A blacksmith is preparing wood cutter for winter session

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR