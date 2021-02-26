Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster cleaning the wind screen of a vehicle at a signal...PhotosFeature PhotosA youngster cleaning the wind screen of a vehicle at a signal to earn livelihood for family Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 5:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-260221 ISLAMABAD: February 26 A youngster cleaning the wind screen of a vehicle at a signal to earn livelihood for family. APP photo by Sadia HaideriAPP10-260221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker busy in cleaning a cannon displayed outside of the MuseumA view of annual cleaning underway in the canalLabourers cleaning Afridi Ghari Canal with the help of heavy machinery