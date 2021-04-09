Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster bathing at a tube well to get some relief from... PhotosFeature Photos A youngster bathing at a tube well to get some relief from hot weather in the city Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 9:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-090421 HYDERABAD: April 09 A youngster bathing at a tube well to get some relief from hot weather in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ An elderly person enjoying nap under the shadow of a tree during hot weather in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly person enjoying nap under the shadow of a tree during hot weather in the city Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan People bathing in the Phulile Canal to get relief from hot weather in the city