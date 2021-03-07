Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor is waiting for customers to cell toys at his...PhotosFeature PhotosA young vendor is waiting for customers to cell toys at his roadside stall Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 10:01 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-070321 FAISALABAD: March 07 - A young vendor is waiting for customers to cell toys at his roadside stall. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn artisan showing his skills on stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalAn artisan showing his skills on stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalWomen selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on jewelry stall at Jilani Park during Spring Festival