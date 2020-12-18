Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor busy in roasting grain at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A young vendor busy in roasting grain at his roadside setup Fri, 18 Dec 2020, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-181220 RAWALPINDI: December 18 - A young vendor busy in roasting grain at his roadside setup. APP photo by Abid Zia APP24-181220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup LARKANA: October 23 – A vendor selling traditional fruit and vegetables at his roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar MULTAN: October 09 – Vendor busy in baking bread for customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari