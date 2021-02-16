Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor arranging and displaying clay pots on pushcart to attract...PhotosFeature PhotosA young vendor arranging and displaying clay pots on pushcart to attract the customers in Federal Capital Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 3:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-160221 ISLAMABAD: February 16 A young vendor arranging and displaying clay pots on pushcart to attract the customers in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ An artisan busy in making clay pots at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of mustard flowers flourishing and blooming along roadside greenbelt in H-8 sector in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming to mark the spring season in Federal Capital